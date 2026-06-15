BOSTON (WHDH) - Roughly 25 people were evacuated from an MBTA ferry after it caught fire near Castle Island in Boston on Monday afternoon.

The boat was headed from Hingham to Long Wharf when Boston Fire Deputy Chief Steven Schaffer said someone noticed smoke from the rear of the boat while it was in the Harbor.

Crews were able to bring the boat to Castle Island to unload the passengers, who were given lifejackets, and everyone got off safely.

Schaffer said firefighters found a small fire under the deck, which did not involve the engine room, at approximately 2:30 p.m. They were able to quickly put out the flames before the boat was eventually towed away.

“I’m not sure what caused the fire, we don’t know that yet, but the commuter boat was underway in the harbor when they noticed smoke from the rear of the boat. They brought the boat in here to Castle Island, tied up to unload the passengers. Our marine unit was notified, responded, two members put out a small fire which was under the deck,” Schaffer said.

The passengers that were evacuated from the boat were loaded onto MBTA buses to get to their destinations.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)