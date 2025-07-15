BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) evacuated a blue line train that’s stuck between Aquarium and Maverick Stations.

The MBTA said on social media that personnel and the Boston fire department worked to get passengers safely off the train.

Officials estimate 500 people were evacuated from the stranded train. Passengers say the lights were out and the air conditioning was off before evacuating.

Officials say the train was roughly 200-300 yards into the tunnel underneath the harbor when it stopped.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Government Center and Airport Station.

The MBTA says a signal problem is to blame. No injuries are reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

