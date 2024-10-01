CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Passengers were removed from an MBTA Green Line train and evaluated for injuries after a derailment near the Lechmere station Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 5 p.m., the MBTA announced in an X post that shuttle buses were replacing train service between North Station and Medford/Tufts.

Several people were being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an X post from the Cambridge Fire Department.

Fire crews were in the process of disabling catenary power to the train, the department said at 5:19 p.m.

Passengers can also use the Route 87 bus for alternative service while trains are halted, the MBTA said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

