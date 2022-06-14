BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was suspended between the Government Center and Park Street stations Tuesday night after MBTA officials said two trains “unintentionally coupled” near the platform.

After waiting for 30 minutes, passengers said they had to be escorted out of the tunnel.

So far, no further details have been released. It is unclear when service will return to normal.

Green Line service is suspended between Park Street and Government Center while we investigate reports that two Green Line trains unintentionally coupled on the Government Center platform at a slow rate of speed. https://t.co/K5KgKqKzlA — MBTA (@MBTA) June 15, 2022

