BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the MBTA, a green line trolley at Park Street rolled back and hitched to another green line trolley behind it.

Officials say no one was hurt, and there were approximately 100 riders that were safely evacuated from the trolleys. The passengers were escorted to the nearest station, all less than 250 feet away.

Green line service between Park Street and Government Center was shut down for roughly an hour before resuming.

The incident caused delays for riders.

“It was just, we were moving really slow,” said one commuter. “I saw on the app that we got delayed because of stuff happening between Park and Government Center. So we just sat there. It’s the same old same old, I just expect it at this point.”

“I’m kind of used to it, but I thought it was a long time,” said another commuter.

The MBTA apologized for the delays and says the incident is under investigation. They are looking into possible human factors as part of the cause.

