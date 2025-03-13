BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the MBTA, a green line trolley at Park Street rolled back and hitched to another green line trolley behind it.

Officials say no one was hurt, and there were approximately 100 riders that were safely evacuated from the trolleys. The passengers were escorted to the nearest station, all less than 250 feet away.

Green line service between Park Street and Government Center was shut down for roughly an hour before resuming.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)