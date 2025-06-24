BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-bound Amtrak train came to a halt shortly after leaving Baltimore’s Penn Station Monday.

“Probably five minutes after leaving Baltimore station, the train completely lost power. We were in a dark tunnel, no lights,” said passenger Destiny Thompson.

No power meant no air conditioning, and temperatures were in the 90s.

Passengers tried to cool themselves off. Some said they felt like they were going to collapse.

“Being stuck in that tunnel, it, it got hot really fast. It was so bad it was hard to breathe,” said passenger Laura Evans.

After roughly half an hour, train employees started handing out water and snacks.

But no word was given on when they might be able to leave.

Passengers were left to sweat it out for over an hour before the train was pulled back to Baltimore.

Amtrak apologized for the delay, but those on board say that “sorry” isn’t enough.

“There was just no direction. It felt like a blind leading the blind. They haven’t even offered refunds,” said Evans.

“I’ll never make this mistake again, and you’ll never catch me riding the train in the summer,” said Thompson.

