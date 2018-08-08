Passengers on whale-watching boat spot snake floating in water off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Passengers and crew on a whale-watching boat off Cape Cod spotted something very unusual in the water last week.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Hyannis Whale Watcher was about a mile north of Race Point Beach when someone suddenly yelled “snake.”

Marine biologist Joanne Jarzobski told the newspaper that an eastern hognose snake was floating alongside the boat.

“None of us have seen a snake out here,” said Jarzobsk, who has worked on the Whale Watcher for several years.

Herpetologist Scott Buchanan told the paper that it was “puzzling” to see the serpent so far out in the ocean but noted snakes are good swimmers and that he believes it was just trying to cool off.

