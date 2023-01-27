BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers are outraged after being evacuated from Green Line trains stuck between Hynes Convention Center and Copley Thursday night after a switch issue caused a backup.

Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out of the station after being stuck on the trains for close to an hour.

“To my knowledge, it was no accident or contact it was just an issue wit the train, it was disabled and in the tunnel and we had to move people out and through the tunnel which can be dangerous,” a fire official said.

The MBTA suspended service between Kenmore and Government Center for several hours and passengers packed onto shuttle buses to get to their final destinations.

Officials say there were no injuries and train service is back up and running Friday morning.

The issue comes amid efforts to improve the MBTA following a scathing federal safety report and as Gov. Maura Healey works to appoint a new MBTA general manager and safety chief.

“I want to get the best possible team in place so these things stop happening,” Healey said just hours before the incident.

The MBTA is still investigating what caused the switch issue.

