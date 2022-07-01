MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Passengers were left suspended over animal exhibits after the skyride at the Southwick Zoo broke down, the zoo announced Friday.

The Mendon Fire Department responded to the scene.

Town of Mendon requesting the @MAFireDistrict7 Tech Team to 2 Southwick St. the Southwick Zoo. People stuck on a sky ride.#mutulaid #techrescue — MA Fire District 7 (@MAFireDistrict7) July 1, 2022

Various savannah animals, including zebras, ostriches and water buffalo, could be seen milling around the exhibit below the passengers’ feet.

