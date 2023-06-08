BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA rider is speaking out after she recently recorded terrifying moments on her cell phone showing a Red Line train traveling down tracks with one of its doors open.

As the T responds to the incident, 7NEWS recently spoke with the rider, Melody Cunningham, about the experience.

Cunningham said the door first came open around Broadway Station. She said she was startled and rang an emergency button on the train asking for help.

At one point, Cunningham said she and others on board tried to close the door.

Near North Quincy Station, an MBTA employee who was a passenger on the train also came over to try to shut the door, though she was unsuccessful.

Speaking on Thursday, Cunningham said she was disappointed to see this situation happen especially as the T continues to roll out new trains and new tracks while still facing ongoing problems.

“Unacceptable,” she said. “That could have really hurt someone.”

“Trains at that time are typically incredibly crowded,” she continued. “And people lean on the doors. I was leaning on the door. I, fortunately, am lucky enough to be always aware of my surroundings but I will never lean on another door like that again, I’ll tell you that much.”

An MBTA spokesperson said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon, with the passenger intercom being activated around 2:30 p.m.

“A passenger reported that an end door was open while the train was traveling southbound,” the spokesperson said. “At North Quincy Station, an MBTA employee who was a passenger on the train attempted unsuccessfully to close the end door. While the train was still berthed at North Quincy, the operator of the train then entered the car and closed and secured the end door. The train then proceeded to travel southbound without issue.”

The MBTA said the car involved in this incident was out of service as of Thursday afternoon while crews work to find out why the door was open.

