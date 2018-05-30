Passerby alerts residents to massive blaze that destroyed Grafton home

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Grafton couple escaped injury Wednesday when a passerby alerted them to a massive fire that reduced their home to a pile of ash.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Milbury Street and raging flames quickly engulfed the home, despite the efforts of firefighters.

Video from Sky7 showed thick smoke billowing out of a structure on the property that housed an old welding shop. The fire spread to the home, rendering it a total loss.

Crews struggled to battle the blaze because of ammunition and propane tanks that were present on the property, officials said.

A passing tow truck driver first spotted the fire and alerted the couple, who were inside with their cat. He escorted them all to safety.

“I drove by to see smoke coming out of the garage,” Norman Strom said. “By the time I got them out, the whole house was engulfed.”

The couple was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Their home will need to be torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)