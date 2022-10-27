CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police.

The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire State Police and Candia Police and transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital.

“It’s important to report things that are unusual or out of place,” Candia Police wrote in a Facebook post. “This could’ve ended differently if the occupant remained in the vehicle all night.”

