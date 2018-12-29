Passing motorist rescues unconscious woman from burning home

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are crediting a passing motorist for rescuing an unconscious woman from a burning home in the town of Underhill.

Officials say 39-year-old Damien Larose dialed 911 to report the fire on Friday and then began knocking on doors to see if anyone was inside. They say he went inside an unlocked door and found a woman unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Police tell WPTZ-TV that she began gasping for air outside, and Larose carried her to an ambulance.

A preliminary investigation suggests a cigarette caused a sofa to catch fire. The blaze is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)