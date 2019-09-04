Passionate arguments made on both sides of illegal immigrant license debate

A lengthy debate took place at the State House Wednesday over whether those in the country illegally should be allowed to obtain Massachusetts driver’s licenses.

The law currently bans undocumented immigrants from getting a driver’s license. However, some Democratic lawmakers, spearheaded by Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier of Pittsfield and Sen. Brendan Crighton of Lynn, say that is the wrong approach.

Farley-Bouvier posed the question to the lawmakers on the state’s transportation committee, “Don’t you think that every driver should have a vision test before they get behind the wheel of a car?”

Cambridge mayor, Marc McGovern followed that up with a question of his own, “Do we think that folks that are undocumented who don’t have a license are not driving? Of course not. Of course they are, right? So, let’s fix that and let’s make that safer.”

One supporter took the stand in front of the committee to ask, “What would you do to survive? What would you do to make a difference for your own family?”

The lone voice to speak out against the bills, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson also took the stand Wednesday afternoon to voice his opinions on the issue.

“Making illegal immigrants eligible for official Massachusetts driver’s license is not only wrong, but it is reckless,” Hodgson said.

After his testimony, the sheriff was booed by the crowd.

Outside of the hearing, he continued, “You’re going to give criminals, who seek the opportunity to come to places where they are going to be protected.”

Three years ago, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law that created two different driver’s licenses — a standard one and a Real ID.

Now, the governor is saying he has no plans to change his position on this matter. He still does not support giving licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Do you think illegal immigrants should be able to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts? https://t.co/qNnffjnNAj — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) September 4, 2019

