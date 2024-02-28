BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Passionate parents of Brockton students sounded off against the security and staffing issues at Brockton High School during a crowded emergency School Committee meeting Tuesday night now that a proposal to deploy the National Guard to the school has been shot down.

“This is a question of your leadership and discipline, not the children,” said one speaker, who didn’t think sending military troops support security at a high school would send a right message to the kids.

Another said, “This is not a prison. You are raising children, we’re raising leaders.”

Many called the request for guardsman a political stunt bring attention to the serious issues facing the high school.

“If this was a stunt, I guess I can get that now, we have everybody’s attention,” another speaker said.

Students and teachers have described chaos at the high school, with violence, drug use, and a serious staffing shortage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)