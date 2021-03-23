Pasta company recalls more than a ton of frozen ravioli, tortellini

(WHDH) — A pasta company has recalled more than a ton of frozen ravioli and tortellini products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

About 2,237 pounds of the Avanza Pasta products, which contained meat and poultry, were produced on various dates from Oct. 5, 2019, through March 12, 2021, according to the FSIS.

The items subject to recall do not bear an establishment number nor the USDA mark of inspection and they were shipped to various restaurants, distributors, and retail locations.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

A full list of products subject to recall can be found here.

