Pastor holding large gatherings in Worcester church facing $300 fine

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester officials say a local pastor is facing a $300 fine after repeatedly holding large gatherings at his church in defiance of an order by Gov. Charlie Baker.

City officials said police have visited Adams Square Baptist Church in the past few days and seen more than 10 people gathering there. Baker ordered a gathering limit of 10 people to reduce the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

If Pastor Kris Casey violates the order again, the fine increases to $500.

