Pastor of Framingham parish placed on leave after allegation of sexual abuse of a minor

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston has placed the pastor a Framingham parish on administrative leave, effective immediately, as a result of receiving an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have taken place in approximately 2006, the archdiocese announced Friday.

The Rev. Msgr. Francis V. Strahan, pastor of Saint Bridget Parish in Framingham, will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome.

“The decision to place Msgr. Strahan on administrative leave represents the Archdiocese’s commitment to the welfare of all parties and does not represent a determination of Msgr. Strahan’s guilt or innocence as it pertains to this allegation,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “The Archdiocese will work to resolve this case in keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children.”

