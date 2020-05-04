Pastor outraged after Randolph church broken into 4 times in last month

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The pastor of a Randolph church that has been broken into and vandalized four times in the last month is calling the destruction a “hate crime,” but the chief of police said that doesn’t seem to be the case so far.

Police have responded to reports of vandalism at the International Assembly of God Church on Main Street four times between April 6 and May 2. Senior Pastor Godwin Kalu said vandals have broken into the church, shattering the glass of the front door, and broken TVs and stolen computers.

“I’m very, very sad at what is happening,” Kalu said. “Is this a hate crime? I don’t know what else to call it, if not a hate crime.”

Police Chief William Pace said the department is continuing to investigate the break-ins, but disputed them being tied to hate crimes.

“Although the frequency of incidents at this location is concerning, based on the evidence we have at this time, there is no specific indication right now that this should be classified as a hate crime,” Pace said in a statement. “If new evidence comes to light that these acts are indeed a hate crime, we will investigate it as such and anyone charged with these incidents will be charged accordingly.”

Whatever the motivation, Kalu said the vandalism needs to end.

“Please, whoever is doing this, it’s time for you to stop it,” he said.

