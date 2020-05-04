Pastor receives $300 fine for repeatedly holding large gatherings in Worcester church

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pastor received a $300 fine after repeatedly holding large gatherings at his Worcester church in defiance of an order by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Pastor Kristopher Casey held a service Sunday for 45 people just a week after hosting more than 55 people at Adams Square Baptist Church, according to city officials.

This violates Baker’s order on no gatherings of more than 10 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7NEWS was outside the church when Casey was hit with the fine on Monday morning.

Only @7News was there as #Worcester pastor is given his $300 fine for holding services yesterday. Just happened minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/bfwmgv18wM — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 4, 2020

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said that he is “disappointed, quite frankly, that he and the folks who attended those services would put themselves in jeopardy and put their community in jeopardy.”

In a letter to Baker, Casey said, “such a shutdown of religious services violates clear constitutional rights under the 1st and 14th amendments.”

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty countered that Casey is putting the public at risk.

“This is real and real people are dying because of COVID-19,” he said. “They are getting it from somewhere…I am begging people to do your best to practice social distancing.”

Health officials say Worcester in still in the surge and its peak is expected Friday.

If Casey violates the order again, he could face a $500 fine.

