SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Spencer firefighter is fighting for his life as he battles a massive brain tumor.

Firefighter Pat Murray had been on a family trip in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania when he was rushed to the hospital Friday after suffering from an extreme headache with excruciating pain near his right temple, Murray’s sister-in-law, Leah Quimby, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

After a CAT scan, Quimby says doctors determined that he had a tumor the size of a fist pushing against his brain and that he needed to undergo emergency surgery to remove it.

Murray underwent the procedure at Wellspan York Hospital in York, Penn.

Spencer Fire & Emergency Services said following the surgery, Murray sounded good and upbeat. They added that Murray wants to be back to work in two weeks.

Quimby says the family is hopeful that he will be stable enough to be transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Murray previously battled Ewing’s sarcoma following a diagnosis at 21 years old.

It has not been determined if the tumor in his brain is cancerous.

Spencer Fire & Emergency Services are encouraging the public to donate to Murray’s GoFundMe page to assist with medical costs and the costs of hotel rooms for family members.

“If you can help please do so,” they wrote on Facebook. “Pat is fighting for his life right now. He is one of the good ones.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)