The New England artist who designed the Patriots’ iconic “Pat Patriot” logo has died.

Born in Worcester, Phil Bissell served in the army before becoming a cartoonist for The Boston Globe.

In the 1950s, Bissell created “Pat Patriot” in a cartoon to advertise the then-new professional football team from Boston.

Bissell was paid just $100 for the fan favorite logo, which he said he drew in only 45 minutes.

The character became the team’s official mascot and logo until being replaced in 1993. Two years ago, though, “Pat Patriot” returned to the field, featured on one of the team’s alternate uniforms.

Bissell was 97 years old.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Phil Bissell, the original creator of the Pat Patriot logo. pic.twitter.com/U6aC99w3ns — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2024

