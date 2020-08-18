Path to Home Depot becomes familiar for millions in pandemic

Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material.
At Home Depot stores open at least a year, sales surged an remarkable 25% in the U.S. during the second quarter.
Overall revenue for the Atlanta company hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey.
It easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2.
Sales at stores open at least a year climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.
The overall comparable-store sales were almost twice the 12.2% increase that industry analysts had projected.
