Path to Home Depot becomes familiar for millions in pandemic

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, the Home Depot logo is shown on a store in Bloomington, Minn. Home Depot‚Äôs fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street‚Äôs expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material.

At Home Depot stores open at least a year, sales surged an remarkable 25% in the U.S. during the second quarter.

Overall revenue for the Atlanta company hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey.

It easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2.

Sales at stores open at least a year climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.

The overall comparable-store sales were almost twice the 12.2% increase that industry analysts had projected.

