BOSTON (WHDH) - A patient brought to Mass General Hospital in Boston after an “exposure to chemical substance” prompted a large emergency response Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for Mass General Brigham.

Mass General Brigham said Boston Fire Department’s Hazmat team is on site on Fruit Street at the hospital to treat that patient. Boston police also said they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. to assist with a mercury spill.

Mass General Hospital remains open to normal operations, and there is no interruption to patient care, a spokesperson for Mass General Brigham said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)