BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a Halloween takeover at Franciscan Children’s in Brighton with food, candy, pumpkins, a Halloween parade and, of course, costumes.

And it wasn’t just for the patients. Staff got in on the fun too, with costume and pumpkin carving competitions.

An effort worth it to put a smile on families’ faces.

“Our goal is because kids are in the hospital, they deserve these kinds of holidays,” said Elizabeth Smith, chief nursing officer.”They deserve to enjoy the same things that kids enjoy when they are not in the hospital.”

“And the parents are thrilled. It gives them some normalcy and some fun seeing their kids dressed up,” said Amanda Voysey, a patient advocate.

The staff said because this is such a special day that all look forward to, they are planning for next year’s celebration immediately.

