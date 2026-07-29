PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Clancy returned to the witness stand Wednesday morning in his ex-wife’s Lindsay’s murder trial.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with killing the couple’s three young children at their Duxbury home in 2023.

On Wednesday morning, the prosecution continued their questioning. Patrick testified that Lindsay asked him to make a second stop at CVS Pharmacy while he was away on the day of the murders.

Prosecutors played a video for jurors showing him walking around the store. While inside, he called Lindsay to ask about what she needed; he said the call was quick but that she sounded busy.

On Monday, Patrick described what his children were doing before he left to go pick up dinner.

“I came upstairs, I took Callum for a minute and I rocked him by my knees, kissed Cora on the head and Isaid i’ll be right back,” Patrick said on the stand Monday. “[Dawson] was eating chicken nuggets on the couch.”

Prosecutors said while he was gone, Lindsay strangled their children and tried to take her own life.

Jurors are expected to hear the 911 call Patrick made when he returned home to the horrific scene; only the people present in the courtroom will be allowed to hear the call.

Whether Lindsay killed the children is not in dispute – the question is if she is criminally responsible for their deaths.

Lindsay’s defense attorney said the 35-year-old was suffering from post-partum psychosis and was overmedicated.

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