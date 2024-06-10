BOSTON (WHDH) - Patrick Mendoza, the former restaurant owner accused of opening fire in Boston’s North End last year, appeared in court Monday after he allegedly cut off his GPS monitor.

A Boston police report said officers arrested Mendoza on Saturday.

During a short hearing on Monday, a judge ordered Mendoza be held without bail until a new hearing on Tuesday.

In October, Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges against him including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, witness intimidation and possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Mendoza is accused in connection with the shooting on July 12 on Hanover Street.

The DA’s office said Mendoza had been riding his bicycle down Hanover Street before he allegedly opened fire.

“When Mendoza caught sight of the victim, he began swearing and yelling at the victim,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said Mendoza threatened the victim and fired three shots at him. The victim was not hurt but the shots damaged the window of the nearby Modern Pastry bakery.

Video from the night of the shooting obtained by 7NEWS showed a man as he rode up on a bicycle and began firing. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle.

Police said the shooter was Mendoza and said he was going after a man he had been feuding with for years.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza, 54, after the shooting and took him into custody on July 21 at a detox facility in Falmouth.

Mendoza was released on bail to home confinement at the beginning of May.

In their police report, Boston officers said they asked Mendoza why he cut his GPS monitoring bracelet.

“I’m tired and sick of it,” he said, according to police.

Police said they were told Mendoza was extremely stressed about his criminal case and acting erratic.

Prosecutor Daniel Nucci said Mendoza “made some concerning statements to Boston police when he was taken into custody.”

Police in their report said Mendoza also said he was “definitely gonna kill somebody but (redacted) kept me in my bedroom.”

Mendoza’s damaged GPS bracelet was shown in court Monday.

His next hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, at which point a judge will decide whether to revoke Mendoza’s bail completely.

