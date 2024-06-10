BOSTON (WHDH) - The former Boston restaurant owner charged with opening fire in the North End last year has been re-arrested.

Police said Patrick Mendoza cut off his GPS monitor over the weekend and that, while taking him into custody Saturday, he threatened to kill someone. Mendoza was released on bail to home confinement at the beginning of May.

In October, Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges against him including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, witness intimidation and possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Mendoza is accused in connection with the shooting on July 12 on Hanover Street.

The DA’s office said Mendoza had been riding his bicycle down Hanover Street before he allegedly opened fire.

“When Mendoza caught sight of the victim, he began swearing and yelling at the victim,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said Mendoza threatened the victim and fired three shots at him. The victim was not hurt but the shots damaged the window of the nearby Modern Pastry bakery.

Video from the night of the shooting obtained by 7NEWS showed a man who police say was Mendoza as he rode up on a bicycle and began firing. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza, 54, after the shooting and took him into custody on July 21 at a detox facility in Falmouth.

Mendoza is expected back in court on Monday.

