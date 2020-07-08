Patriot Place announces lineup of musicians who will be performing on new ‘summer stage’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriot Place on Wednesday announced a lineup of musicians who will be performing free live shows on the open-air shopping center’s new “summer stage.”

The outdoor stage will be located in the North Marketplace near Skipjack’s, Bar Louie, and Citizen Crust and will showcase performances by local musicians through Labor Day weekend.

The stage is part of a significant landscape upgrade and will feature live music Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Patriot Place said in a news release.

Guests dining outside at nearby restaurants will be able to enjoy music with their meals while being socially distanced. Patriot Place staff will also be at each performance to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

“We are thrilled to open the new Summer Stage at Patriot Place and showcase local bands and musicians for our guests to enjoy all summer long,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “This new addition will create a great ambiance for our guests as they shop and dine outside at nearby patios.”

The upcoming July schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 9 – Mike Emery Acoustic

Friday, July 10 – Declan Houghton

Saturday, July 11 – Howl at the Moon

Sunday, July 12 – Bigelow Station

Thursday, July 16 – Mike Emery Acoustic

Friday, July 17 – Howl at the Moon

Saturday, July 18 – Good Day Sir

Sunday, July 19 – Jack Vandervelde

Thursday, July 23 – Occasional Brass & String

Friday, July 24 – Howl at the Moon

Saturday, July 25 – J Kelley Band

Sunday, July 26 – Bigelow Station; Ben Greene

Thursday, July 30 – Devri

Friday, July 31 – Good Day Sir

Saturday, August 1 – South Street Six

Patriot Place said additional performances will be added through Sept. 7.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)