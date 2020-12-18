Patriot Place getting igloos for outoor dining this winter

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Outdoor igloos are coming to Patriot Place to keep guests warm who are dining outdoor this winter.

The igloos are being made available for groups of six or less to provide a “unique and safe dining experience at several Patriot Place restaurants,” a spokesperson said.

The restaurants planning to use the igloos include, CBS Sporting Club, Six String Grill & Stage, Skipjack’s, Tavolino and Wormtown Brewery.

Igloos are heated and will be sanitized after each use to ensure the safety of all guests and employees, according to a Patriot Place spokesperson. Reservations can be made at http://www.patriot-place.com/igloo-dining/.

