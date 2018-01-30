Patriot Place to host ‘Big Game Rally’ on Saturday

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriot Place will host a second Super Bowl rally on Saturday, just days after thousands of fans gathered Monday at Gillette Stadium to cheer on their team before they departed for Minnesota.

A “Big Game Rally” will be held outside of Splitsville Luxury Lanes/Howl at the Moon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get fans ready for the Patriots pursuit of a sixth Lombardi Trophy on the eve of Super Bowl LII.

The free event will feature a DJ, appearances by Pat Patriot and the Patriots End Zone Militia, a petting zoo with goats, face painting, balloon twisting and more.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place will also be offering free skating for fans who wear their Patriots gear to the rink from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Skate rentals are not included.

For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com.

