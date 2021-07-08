FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriot Place on Thursday announced that it will be hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor movie series throughout the summer.

The schedule kicks off on July 14 with a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” followed by “The Croods: A New Age” on July 28, and “Trolls World Tour” on Aug. 11 before wrapping up with “Moana” on Aug. 25.

Guests can reserve their seats beginning at 6 p.m. and each showing will begin at sunset.

Those interested in attending the showings are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

The movies will be shown at the Enel Plaza outside of Patriots ProShop.

