FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Parachutists who don’t want to fly the friendly skies can head to Foxborough in 2020.

Patriot Place is opening an indoor sky-diving facility called Freedom Wind Tunnel.

The 100-foot wind tunnel that lets people fly through the air is expected to open next fall.

