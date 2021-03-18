Patriot Place venues now hiring as COVID-19 restrictions relax in Mass.

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Patriot Place venues are looking to hire additional staff as the state continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Bar Louie, CBS Sporting Club, Davio’s Italian Steakhouse, Helix eSports, Scorpion Bar and Six String Grill & Stage are all currently looking for candidates.

A full listing of all career opportunities and job descriptions are available HERE.

“As our restaurant operations continue to expand under new state COVID-19 guidelines, we are thrilled to safely welcome more guests back to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “In order to continue to deliver a high level of service to this increased number of guests, several of our venues are looking for qualified applicants. We are excited to continue moving through this reopening process and have these exciting new job openings available for members of our community.”

