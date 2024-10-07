BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots player Jabrill Peppers has been arrested by Braintree police.

Investigators said they received a call about a disturbance at a home.

Peppers was arrested and will be charged in court today with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox