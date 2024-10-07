BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots player Jabrill Peppers has been arrested by Braintree police.

Investigators said they received a call about a disturbance at a home.

Peppers was arrested and will be charged in court today with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)