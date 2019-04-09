Patriots 2019 preseason opponents announced

New England Patriots running back James White (28) receives congratulations on his touchdown run from David Andrews, left, Tom Brady, center, and Rob Gronkowski, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL announced the 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots will be on the road for the first two weeks of August before returning home to Foxborough for a final pair of regular season tune-ups.

New England will pay a visit to old friend Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason before traveling to Tennessee to take on Mike Vrabel, Malcolm Butler, and rest of the Titans.

The last time the Patriots opened the preseason with consecutive road games was in 2000.

The defending Super Bowl champions will close out the preseason with games at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

The Patriots only AFC opponent this preseason will be the Titans. They have only played three AFC opponents in the preseason in the last eight years.

This year will mark the fifth time in six seasons that the Patriots and Panthers will meet in Week 3 of the preseason. The Patriots and Giants will square off in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.

Dates and times for the games have not yet been announced. The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: at Detroit Lions

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans

Week 3: Carolina Panthers

Week 4: New York Giants

