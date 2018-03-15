Patriots acquire Devin McCourty’s twin brother in trade

Cleveland Browns defensive back Jason McCourty smiles before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots have acquired Devin McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns announced Thursday that they traded the 30-year-old corner, along with a 2018 seventh-round pick, to New England in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Devin McCourty has been with the Patriots for eight seasons. He had been reportedly been interested in teaming up with Jason in New England.

We've traded Jason McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2018 sixth round pick pic.twitter.com/nPORhxAqZc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2018

