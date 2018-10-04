Patriots activate Julian Edelman to 53-man roster, release Kenjon Barner

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots officially activated wide receiver Julian Edelman to the 53-man roster Thursday ahead of their primetime matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

To make room on the roster for Edelman, the team announced the release of running back Kenyon Barner.

Edelman, 32, practiced with the team for the first time earlier this week after the NFL slapped him with a four-game PED suspension in June.

Edelman missed all of last season with a knee injury that he suffered in the preseason.

He is expected to be active when the Patriots host the Colts at 8:20 p.m.

