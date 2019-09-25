Patriots add veteran quarterback to roster

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Wednesday the addition of a veteran backup quarterback to their roster.

New England signed 26-year-old Cody Kessler, adding some extra insurance behind Tom Brady.

Kessler was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

He’s since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 17 career appearances, Kessler has thrown for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Rookie Jared Stidham is the only other quarterback on New England’s roster.

Stidham threw an interception in his first NFL game on Sunday after relieving Tom Brady in a blowout win over the New York Jets.

