FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans will be paying a little more to go to games at Gillette Stadium next season after the team announced the cost of tickets will rise stadium-wide for the first time in 15 years.

The Patriots rolled out the price increase in a message to season ticket holders this week. Pumping up prices, officials have also announced a new parking plan to take effect when football returns to Gillette later this year.

“It’s been 15 years,” Patriots fan Shari Weiner told 7NEWS on Wednesday. “What can you expect?”

“It is what it is,” fellow fan Jeff Lamanna said.

The Patriots’ price increase will see prices rise at varying rates around Gillette Stadium. It is the first such stadium-wide adjustment since 2008.

With construction underway during the offseason, the Patriots’ new parking price plan will take effect for season ticket holders.

Parking will now be free at all stadium-owned general parking lots across the street on Route One.

Stadium side parking will drop to $25 per game or $225 for the season.

Those who opt to park in the stadium’s 75-minute delayed release lot, meanwhile, will now get a $50 Visa gift card for each game.

“They’re saying, ‘Don’t pay to park, here’s $50 and leave a little later,” Weiner said. “If you’re going to stay anyway, it’s all good for me.”

See details on the Patriots’ parking plans here.

