Patriots are Las Vegas favorites to win Super Bowl next season

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots may have been defeated in Super Bowl LII, but Las Vegas has them as the favorites to win it all in 2019.

New England’s odds to win Super Bowl LIII are set at 9-2, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The Philadelphia Eagles check in with the second-best odds at 6-1.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, at 8-1, are there only AFC team with odds remotely close to the Patriots.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers have 12-1 odds.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)