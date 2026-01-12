FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are still punching the clock. They’re moving onto the Divisional Round after a Wild Card win over the Chargers.

“We have to be able to, y’know, identify some things we can, y’know, reasonably try to correct and enhance,” Vrabel said.

The Pats smothered Justin Herbert and the LA offense, holding the Bolts to just three points on a total of 207 yards and collected six sacks along the way.

The team answered a challenge thrown down by their coach.

“Our first meeting of the week, he looked at me and B-More, and said ‘Big dogs show up in January,’ and y’know, we was hearing it all week, and we showed up,” Milton Williams said, Patriots Defensive Tackle.

“We got a lot of guys on our defense that think they’re big dogs, so like, y’know, it kinda was a competition, and y’know, we wanted to go out there and prove each other right,” Anfernee Jennings said, Patriots linebacker.

The Pats advanced despite a subpar showing from Drake Maye, who turned the ball over twice as many times as he found the end zone.

“It wasn’t my best night, but hey, that’s why you have teammates, and those guys picked me up, and y’know, never lost confidence, was still slingin’ it around,” Maye said. “Just high pressure throws, when the game is, y’know, critical plays, just gotta make ’em, I feel like, I like my chances of making ’em, and y’know, I’m not gonna think too much about it, and move onto the next week.”

Maye and his teammates await the winner of Monday night’s Steelers/Texans game.

The game gives Garrett Bradbury a good reason to throw on a pot of coffee and do some scouting.

“I think a lot of Monday night games, I’ve been asleep before halftime,” Bradbury said. “This one means a little something more.”

