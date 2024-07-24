FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The first Patriots training camp of the Jerod Mayo era began in Foxboro Wednesday, with players taking the field in front of a crowd of excited fans.

“These guys are ready to rock,” Mayo told reporters on Tuesday.

Longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in January confirmed he and Patriots owner Robert Kraft had agreed to part ways after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. Kraft named Mayo as the Patriots’ next coach the next day and quickly focused on the future as the franchise looks to get back to its winning ways.

Six months after his promotion, Mayo’s message was still ringing through the halls of Gillette Stadium Tuesday ahead of training camp.

“Jerod’s message is going to be ‘Let’s compete everyday. Let’s get better every day. Let’s come together as a team, take it one day at a time, because it’s a long journey,’” said Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Beyond the coaching shakeup, this year’s Patriots offseason brought other changes as the organization seeks to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Patriots front office hopes to have landed a future franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who they picked third overall in this year’s NFL Draft. But for the time being, Mayo said “it’s clear that [Brissett] is the most pro-ready guy we have.”

“He’s played a lot of football,” Mayo said.

While he said Maye could win a starting role, he said he expects Brissett to be the Patriots number-one quarterback to start the season.

“The goal for Drake is just to get better each and every day,” Mayo said.

Brissett, who started his NFL career in New England in 2016, said he is approaching his second stint with the team with the same approach that he did with his first stint.

“The mindset and the standard is the same,” he said. “When I was here my rookie year, it was the same thing, trying to go out there and show I deserved to be a starter.”

“I feel like I’m a rookie all over again,” he said.

While most oddsmakers have the Patriots pegged as a four- or five-win team this season, Ja’Whaun Bentley had a defiant message for the doubters.

“We don’t listen to those people,” he said.

Fans were allowed through gates to watch training camp beginning at 10 a.m.

For some who gathered as early as 12:30 a.m., the event was a long-awaited source of excitement.

“I’m just ecstatic to be here,” said Patriots fan Jacob DaPonte.

“I just want the best for them,” said fellow fan Danny Beals. “Hopefully they get better.”

Training camp is scheduled to continue through mid-August ahead of their season opener in Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

Wednesday’s practice was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

