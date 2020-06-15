Patriots’ Ben Watson joins religious groups calling for justice on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people, brought together by religious groups, gathered at Boston Common on Sunday to call for justice after the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody, saying everyone needs to work for change.

“We have to do this together. You have to find a common way forward together. It’s not going to be just black voices white allies, it’s everyone, every shade, every creed coming together,” said attendee Regina Robinson. “Prayer is essential of anything happening. We can’t do this on our own.”

Organizers brought Christians from in and around Boston to grieve for Floyd — who died after police knelt on his neck — and others killed by police. Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson spoke at the rally as well.

“The message is really about unity,” Watson said. “I just want to give an opportunity to come together, to see God’s face and His will for our next step but also to have community, to have community to be able to encourage each other.”

“He didn’t come her to say look at me. He came here to say look at God and look at what we can do together if we pray together, work together, talk together,” Robinson said.

She added that it was important for people attending the rally to take action elsewhere.

“We had to have the courageous conversations in order to say what can I do to be a difference-maker,” Robinson said, “and what can I do to see change happen in my city and my family around my dinner table, what can I do to make a difference?”

