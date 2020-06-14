Patriots’ Ben Watson joins religious groups calling for justice on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people, brought together by religious groups, gathered at Boston Common Sunday to call for justice after the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody, saying everyone needs to work for change.

“We have to do this together, you have to find a common way forward together — It’s not going to be just black voices white allies, it’s everyone, every shade, every creed coming together,” said attendee Regina Robinson. “Prayer is essential of anything happening , we can’t do this on our own.”

Organizers brought Christians from in and around Boston to grieve for Floyd — who died after police knelt on his neck — and others killed by police. Former Patriot tight end Ben Watson spoke at the rally as well.

“He came here to to say look at God and look at what we can do together if we pray together, work together, talk together,” Robinson said.

“For us, it’s beautiful to worship together, to pray together ,and to build bridges,” said Sungyun Lee Fiore.

Robinson said it was important for people attending the rally to take action elsewhere.

“We have had the greatest conversations to figure out what can I do to be a difference-maker and what can I do to help a sea change happen in my city, and my family around my dinner table,” Robinson said. “What can I do?”

