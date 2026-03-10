The AFC champion New England Patriots used Day 2 of free agency to get quarterback Drake Maye some added protection and another wide receiver.

The Patriots bolstered their offensive line by agreeing with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on a 3-year, $42 million contract. They also picked up wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $70 million pact, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Vera-Tucker was the 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the New York Jets. He started 43 games at both guard spots in four seasons and should help improve an offensive line that allowed six sacks in New England’s 29-13 loss to Seattle in the Super Bowl last month.

In securing the 25-year-old Doubs, the Patriots are getting a receiver coming off a season with Green Bay in which he led the team with 55 catches for 724 yards. He also tied for the team lead with six receiving touchdowns.

New England is hoping Doubs can fill the production it will lose by releasing receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots opened the free agency period by addressing one of their top defensive priorities this offseason, agreeing to a deal with edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones.

Jones is getting a three-year, $39.5 million deal, two people told the AP. Both also spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The 29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth NFL season. This will be his fifth team. He spent the first nine games of last season with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he also played in nine games.

Jones finished the season with a combined seven sacks, a career high. The Patriots had only 35 sacks last season, finishing tied for 22nd.

