FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have hired Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, the team announced Tuesday.

Judge spent eight seasons coaching the special teams unit before leaving to become the head coach of the New York Giants in 2020.

Judge first joined the Patriots in 2012 after serving on Nick Saban’s coaching staff at the University of Alabama.

Judge was a part of three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two national championship victories with Alabama.

