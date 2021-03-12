Patriots bringing back veteran QB Cam Newton

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another season in Foxboro.

The Patriots and the 31-year-old have agreed to a one-year contract but they are expected to still be in the market for another quarterback option.

Newton struggled last season in his first year with the Patriots, completing just 65.8 percent of his passes for a mere 2,657 yards. He tossed eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Newton did find success running the football, rushing for 592 yards and 12 scores.

