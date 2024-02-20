Patriots Captain Matthew Slater is retiring.

The veteran player has been with the team since he was drafted in 2008, winning three Super Bowls during that time and being named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

“In 2008, I came here as a young man with hopes and dreams,” Slater said in a statement announcing his retirement. “In 2024, I can retire knowing this experience has exceeded any hope or dream I ever had.”

The special teams player was known for his leadership within the organization.

“Pats Nation, it has been an honor to represent the silver, red, white, and blue for 16 years,” Slater said. “Thank you for cheering, challenging and supporting our team each and every year. To the people of New England, thank you for welcoming my family and me into your community and allowing us to call New England home. We are beyond humbled and blessed. You the fans make an NFL player’s experience what it is. Thank you for supporting not only me but our great game.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement calling Slater “a man of integrity and high moral character who is led by his faith and committed to his family”.

“Matthew’s dedication, leadership, and talent have been instrumental to our success, and his impact extends far beyond the field,” Kraft said. “His character and commitment to our organization, his teammates, and the game of football are unparalleled.”

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/hSH02HKFRt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 20, 2024

Current and former teammates took to social media to react to the news.

Former teammate Tom Brady posted to his Instagram story following the news, calling Slater “a true champion” and “the best teammate and an even better man”, and Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones commented on the Patriots announcement on Instagram, writing “Thank you Slate for changing the game! Your legacy is forever, both on and off the field! #legend”.

7News caught up with Pats fans at Patriot Place in Foxboro shortly after the announcement hit the internet.

“He was special teams for us,” said fan Eric Dinoto, of Melrose. “Without that, I mean, maybe Brady and Gronk don’t get to make all of those touchdowns without Matthew Slater’s amazing talents.”

Allie Titone, a Slater fan from Melrose, had a simple message to the new retiree:

“We’ll miss you, Slate!”

